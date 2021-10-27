COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 9.62 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on October 26 has vaccinated 4,74,928 in 4,596 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra has inoculated 9,62,83,551 people.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per the state government data 3,58,64,406 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 1,13,57,818 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,93,833 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,14,068 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,46,363 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 18,35,728440 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has achieved a milestone with over 3 crore persons now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the Chief Minister's office informed on late Tuesday evening.

In a tweet by the Chief Minister's office in Marathi, it informed, "Today, Maharashtra crossed the milestone of 3 crore fully vaccinated citizens, the highest for any state in the country. It's a big feat for our healthcare system. We are also making sure to reach the goal of fully vaccinated households = fully vaccinated Maharashtra!" Maharashtra on Tuesday logged 1,201 new COVID-19 infections, taking the tally to 66,05,051, the health bulletin informed. The total number of deaths in the state due to the virus is at 1,40,060 with 32 fresh fatalities.

A total of 1,370 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, thereby increasing the number of recoveries in the state from this virus to 64,38,395.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 01:07 PM IST