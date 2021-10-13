COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 8.93 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on October 12 has vaccinated 7,78,492 in 6,106 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra inoculated 8,93,34,340 people.

As per the state government data, 3,29,62,205 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 93,88,488 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,93,659 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,00,133 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,45,039 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 18,03,801 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2,069 new coronavirus cases and 43 fatalities on Tuesday. t took the state's infection tally to 65,81,677 and death toll to 1,39,621.

As many as 3,616 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the count of recovered cases to 64,07,936. Maharashtra now has 30,525 active cases.

There are 2,31,099 people in home quarantine and another 1,131 in institutional quarantine. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.36 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state so far rose to 6,04,20,515 after 1,16,775 samples were examined since Monday evening.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 12:15 PM IST