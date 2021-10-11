COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 8.77 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on October 10 has vaccinated 4,29,218 people in 3,521 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on October 11 Maharashtra inoculated 8,77,23,062 people.

As per the state government data, 3,22,36,451 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 89,90,404 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,93,628 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 10,96,857 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,44,784 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 17,94,958 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,294 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 28 fatalities while 1,823 patients recovered, the state health department said.

The new additions pushed the tally of infections to 65,77,872, the death toll to 1,39,542 and the number of recoveries to 64,01,287, leaving Maharashtra with 33,449 active cases as of Sunday, it said.

With 1,40,847 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 6,01,98,174.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 97.32 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent, the department said.

Mumbai city reported 445 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, taking the tally of infections in the financial capital to 7,48,640 and the toll to 16,158.

Mumbai division added 860 new cases and nine deaths, which raised the caseload to 16,86,337 and overall fatalities to 35,353, the department said.

Nashik division saw 511 cases including 399 in the Ahmednagar district. Pune division reported 647 cases, Kolhapur division 149, Aurangabad division 33, Latur division 74, Akola division 8 and the Nagpur division 12.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 65,77,872, deaths 1,39,542, recoveries 64,01,287, active cases 33,449, total tests 6,01,98,173, tests today 1,40,847.

(With agency inputs)

