COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 8.64 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on October 8 has vaccinated 759778 in 5508 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on October 9 Maharashtra inoculated 8,64,30,209 people.

As per the state government data, 3,16,92,572 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 86,15,975 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,93,597 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 10,93,438 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,44,660 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 17,86,114 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 2,620 new coronavirus infections which took the state's caseload to 65,73,092, the health department said.

As many as 59 patients died during the day, raising the death toll on account of the pandemic to 1,39,470.

Further, 1,47,722 samples were tested, taking the total of coronavirus tests carried out in the state to 5,99,14,679.

Total recoveries rose to 63,97,018, with 2,943 patients being discharged from hospitals.

As of Friday there were 33,011 active cases in Maharashtra.

Mumbai reported 529 new infections and eight deaths. The total of cases in the country's financial capital rose to 7,47,685, and death toll reached 16,149.

Nashik division reported 429 new cases including 329 in the Ahmednagar district alone.

Pune division reported 789 new cases including 290 in Pune district.

Kolhapur division reported 217 cases, Aurangabad division 57 cases, Latur division 100 cases, Akola division eight and Nagpur division reported 10 new coronavirus cases.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 65,73,092, New cases 2,620, Death toll 1,39,470, Total recoveries 63,97,018, Active cases 33,011, Total tests 5,99,14,679.

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 04:10 PM IST