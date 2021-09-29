COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 8.01 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on September 28 has vaccinated 7,30,785 people in 4,112 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra inoculated 8,01,09,475 people.

As per the state government data, 2,90,45,295 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 67,19,450 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,93,443 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 10,74,811 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,43,576 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 17,37,504 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2,844 new coronavirus cases and 60 deaths on Tuesday, the health department said. It took the infection tally to 65,44,606, and the death toll to 1,38,962.

As many as 3,029 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 63,65,277. Maharashtra now has 36,794 active cases.

There are 2,54,985 people in home quarantine and another 1,514 in institutional quarantine. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.26 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. The total of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,84,29,804, including 1,43,768 samples examined since Monday evening.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 11:11 AM IST