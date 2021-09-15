e-Paper Get App

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 6.88 crore

Sanjay Jog
Photo Credit: PTI

Photo Credit: PTI

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on September 14 has vaccinated 5,28,689 people through 3,261 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on September 15, inoculated 6,88,99,831 people.

As per the state government data, 2,42,07,177 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 36,47,298 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,93,067 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 10,37,157 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,42,355 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 16,25,303 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,530 new coronavirus cases and 52 fresh deaths, taking the infection tally to 65,04,147 and the toll to 1,38,221.

The number of daily cases and fatalities witnessed a rise as compared to Monday when the state had reported 2,740 COVID-19 cases and 27 fatalities.

3,685 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative recoveries to 63,12,706 and leaving Maharashtra with 49,671 active cases. The state has 2,96,176 people in home quarantine and another 1,875 in institutional quarantines.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.06 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. The cumulative number of coronavirus tests in the state climbed to 5,62,25,304 with 1,37,190 new tests, the lowest in recent weeks, conducted in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:38 AM IST
