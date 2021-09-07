COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 6.34 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on on September 6 has vaccinated 5,34,568 people through 3145 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on September 7, inoculated 6,34,90,576 people.

As per the state government data, 2,13,54,393 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 28,84,450 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,92,817 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 10,17,523 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,41,076 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 15,48,144 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday, September 7, recorded 3,898 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 47,926. Besides, 86 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,37,897.

3,581 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 63,04,336. The recovery rate in the state rose to 97.08%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 3,06,524 people are in home quarantine and 2,021 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 776 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 767 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1483 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 692 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 24 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 119 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 13 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 24 fresh cases.

