COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 6.29 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on September 5 has vaccinated 1,76,887 people through 1210 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on September 6, inoculated 6,29,51,338 people.

As per the state government data, 2,10,87,460 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 27,78,465 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,92,797 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 10,14,760 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,40,987 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 15,39,002 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 4,057 coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which took the state's infection tally to 64,86,174, while the death of 67 patients pushed the toll to 1,37,774, the health department said.

A total of 5,916 patients recuperated during the day, taking the recovery count to 62,94,767.

There are 50,095 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the department said in a statement.

So far, 5,48,54,018 people have been tested across the state.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is 97.05 per cent now and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent, it said.

Mumbai reported 495 cases and two deaths on Sunday, which took its tally to 7,46,341 and toll to 15,993.

Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, reported 985 cases and five deaths. With this, the caseload of the region rose to 16,68,415 and death toll to 35,078.

Nashik division recorded 781 new cases, including 652 in Ahmednagar district, while Pune division logged 1,728 cases, including 517 in Satara district, 364 in Solapur district and 426 in Pune district.

Kolhapur division reported 356 cases, Aurangabad division 23, Latur division 142 cases, Akola division 18 and Nagpur division reported 24 cases during the day, the department said.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 64,86,174, death toll 1,37,774, recoveries 62,94,767, total number of tests 5,48,54,018, active cases 50,095.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 03:15 PM IST