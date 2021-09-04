COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 6.15 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on September 3 has vaccinated 7,24,505 in 3,533 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on September 4, inoculated 6,15,16,137 people.

As per the state government data, 2,04,15,180 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 25,15,560 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,92,670 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 10,07,964 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,40,648 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 15,14,391 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 4,313 new coronavirus infections and 92 fatalities, which pushed the caseload to 64,77,987 and death toll to 1,37,643, the state health department said. Pune region recorded the highest 35 deaths during the day.

As many as 4,360 patients recovered from the viral infection, taking the total of recovered patients to 62,86,345. There are now 50,466 active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. The state's case recovery rate stands at 97.04 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 12:02 PM IST