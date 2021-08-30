COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 5.71 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on August 29 has vaccinated 1,13,076 through 760 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on August 30, inoculated 5,71,66,969 people.

As per the state government data, 1,81,48,240 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 19,92,246 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,92,460 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 9,89,844 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,39,157 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 14,41,636 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 4,666 new coronavirus positive cases, which increased its tally to 64,56,939, while 131 deaths pushed the toll to 1,37,157, the health department said.

A total of 3,510 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, which took the state's recovery count to 62,63,416.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is 97 per cent and fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. There are 52,844 active cases at present.

So far, 2,03,210 tests have been carried out in the state for COVID-19 detection, which took the overall test count to 5,36,59,613.

Jalna, Akola, Yavatmal, Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia districts and Parbhani city did not report a single infection case on Sunday, while there was no death due to the virus in Nagpur and Akola divisions of Vidarbha region during the day, the department said.

Mumbai city reported 345 new cases and two deaths. With this, the caseload in the city went up to 7,43,499 and death toll to 15,974 deaths.

Mumbai region saw 845 cases and 11 deaths during the day, which took its overall tally to 16,62,394 and 34,976 deaths.

Nashik division reported 828 cases, including 716 in Ahmednagar district, while Pune division reported 1,908 cases, including 406 in Satara, 505 in Solapur, 579 in Pune district.

Kolhapur division logged 815 cases, including 419 in Sangli district, Aurangabad division 58 cases, Latur division 174 cases, Akola division 28 cases and Nagpur division reported 10 fresh cases.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 64,56,939, death toll 1,37,157, active cases 52,844, recoveries 62,63,416, total number of tests 5,36,59,613, tests today 2,03,210

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 02:21 PM IST