COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 5.44 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on August 24 has vaccinated 5,38,180 people in 3,278 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on August 25, inoculated 5,44,61,019 people.

As per the state government data, 1,68,42,239 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 15,75,989 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,92,216 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 9,75,751 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,37,177 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 13,86,812 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 4,355 new coronavirus cases and 119 fresh fatalities on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 64,32,649 and the toll to 1,36,355.

4,240 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 62,43,034. Maharashtra now has 49,752 active cases. The state has 3,01,955 people in home isolation and another 2,330 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.05 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.11 per cent. The cumulative number of tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,26,32,810, of which 1,87,121 tests were done in the last 24 hours.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 12:04 PM IST