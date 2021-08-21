COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 5.19 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on August 20 has vaccinated 4,10,995 people through 2,530 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on August 21, inoculated 5,19,04,037 people.

As per the state government data. 1,55,01,726 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 13,63,257 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,91,947 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 9,62,112 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,34,914 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 13,37,433 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 4,365 new coronavirus cases and 105 deaths on Friday, while 6,384 patients recovered from the viral infection, a health department official said.

The state's infection tally thus rose to 64,15,935, while the death toll reached 1,35,672.

Nandurbar district in north Maharashtra did not record a single active COVID-19 case for the fifth day in a row.

As many as 6,384 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the recovery count to 62,21,305. There are 55,454 active cases in Maharashtra.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 96.97 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.11 per cent.

As many as 2,06,848 coronavirus tests were conducted since Thursday evening, pushing the total of tests conducted so far to 5,19,21,798.

Ahmednagar district reported the highest 577 new infections, followed by Satara at 554. Satara district also recorded the highest 17 deaths during the day.

Among the eight administrative regions of Maharashtra, Pune region reported the highest 1,858 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 890 cases in the Kolhapur region.

The Nashik region reported 699 new cases, Mumbai 696, Latur 161, Aurangabad 29, Akola 18 and the Nagpur region recorded 14 new cases.

Of 105 deaths reported during the day, the highest 33 fatalities were reported from the Pune region, followed by 32 in Kolhapur and 12 in the Mumbai region. Nashik and Latur regions reported 10 and five deaths, respectively.

Akola and Nagpur regions reported eight and five deaths, respectively, while no death was reported in the entire Aurangabad division.

Mumbai city reported 319 new cases and six deaths, while Pune city reported 201 infections and one fresh fatality.

Among 55,454 patients currently under treatment in the state, Pune district accounts for the highest 12,558.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 64,15,935, New cases 4,365, Death toll 1,35,672, New deaths 105, Recoveries 62,21,305, Active cases 55,454, Total tests conducted so far 5,19,21,798.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 03:43 PM IST