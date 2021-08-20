COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 5.14 crore

Advertisement

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on August 19 has vaccinated 2,16,923 people in 1,522 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on August 20, inoculated 5,14,91,159 people.

As per the state government data,1,52,87,224 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 13,19,712 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,91,887 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 9,59,928 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,34,609 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 13,29,085 got their second dose.

Maharashtra reported 5,225 new coronavirus cases and 154 deaths on Thursday, while 5,557 more patients recovered from the infection, a health department official said.

With the new additions, the state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 64,11,570, while the death toll increased to 1,35,567, he said.

Nandurbar district in north Maharashtra remained without a single active COVID-19 case for the fourth day in a row.

The official said 5,557 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the cumulative recovery count to 62,14,921.

There are 57,579 active cases in the state at present.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 96.93 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.11 per cent, he said.

As many as 2,25,870 coronavirus tests were conducted across the state in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall test count to 5,17,14,950, the official said.

He said Ahmednagar district reported the highest number of 762 new infections, followed by Satara at 707 infections. Satara district topped the list of fatalities with 37 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, Pune reported the highest number of 2,427 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 880 cases from the Kolhapur region.

The Nashik region reported 870 new cases, Mumbai 736, Latur 243, Aurangabad 28, Akola 30 and the Nagpur region 11, the official said.

According to the official, of the 154 deaths reported during the day, the highest number of 67 fatalities were reported from the Pune region, followed by 39 from Kolhapur and 18 from the Nashik region. Mumbai and Latur regions reported 23 and four deaths, respectively.

Aurangabad and Nagpur regions reported two and one death, respectively, while the Akola region did not report any fresh fatality, he said.

The official said Mumbai witnessed 282 new cases and five deaths, while Pune city reported 270 infections and seven fresh fatalities.

Among 57,579 patients currently under treatment in the state, Pune district accounts for the highest at 12,904, he said.

Out of the 62,14,921 patients who have recovered from coronavirus in Maharashtra so far, the highest count - 10,75,596 - was from Pune district, the official said.

The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 64,11,570, new cases 5,225, death toll 1,35,567, recoveries 62,14,921, active cases 57,579, total number of tests 5,17,14,950.

(With inputs from agenices)

