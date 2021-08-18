COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 5.07 crore

Advertisement

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on August 17 has vaccinated 6,89,298 people through 3,717 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra has inoculated 5,07,52,443 people.

As per the state government data, 1,48,96,045 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 12,52,935 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,91,768 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 9,55,766 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,33,838 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 13,14,487 got their second dose.

Maharashtra reported 4,408 new coronavirus cases and 116 fresh fatalities on Tuesday, while 5,424 patients recovered from the infection. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 64,01,213, while the death toll rose to 1,35,255.

5,424 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 62,01,168. Maharashtra now has 61,306 active cases. The state has 3,53,807 people in home quarantine and another 2,233 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 96.87 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.11 per cent. The cumulative number of coronavirus tests in the state climbed to 5,12,91,383, of which 1,79,488 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 11:16 AM IST