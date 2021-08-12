COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 4.77 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on August 11 has vaccinated 2,42,851 people through 1884 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra has inoculated 4,77,48,301 people.

As per the state government data, 1,33,51,289 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 10,37,511 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,90,126 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 9,38,412 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,28,701 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 12,50,549 got their second dose.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 5,560 new coronavirus cases and 163 fatalities including the highest 69 in the Pune region, while 6,944 patients were discharged from hospitals, a health department official said.

The caseload in the state thus rose to 63,69,002, while the death toll reached 1,34,364, he said.

On Tuesday the state had reported 5,609 new cases and 137 fatalities.

The number of recovered coronavirus patients increased to 61,66,620 on Wednesday, leaving the state with 64,570 active cases.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 96.82 per cent and the fatality rate at 2.1 per cent.

At 811, Ahmednagar reported the highest number of new infections among districts.

Of the eight administrative regions, the Pune region reported the highest 2,342 new cases, followed by 1,143 cases in the Kolhapur region.

The Mumbai region reported 791 cases, Nashik region 943, Latur region 255, Aurangabad region 42, Akola region 31 and Nagpur region 13 cases.

Of 163 fatalities, the highest 69 deaths were reported from the Pune region, followed by 35 in the Kolhapur region.

Mumbai region reported 25 deaths due to COVID-19, Nashik region 24, Aurangabad region one, Latur region seven, Akola region two. The Nagpur region did not report a single COVID-19 death.

Mumbai city saw 285 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths. Pune city reported 667 new infections and seven fatalities.

With 2,11,041 samples tested during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far climbed to 5,01,16,137.

A total of 4,01,366 people are in home quarantine in Maharashtra while 2,676 are in institutional quarantine.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 63,69,002, New cases 5,560, Total deaths 1,34,364, New deaths 163, Total recoveries 61,66,620, Active cases 64,570, New tests conducted 2,11,041.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 10:41 AM IST