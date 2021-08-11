COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 4.75 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on August 10 has vaccinated 3,18,800 people through 2,274 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra has inoculated 4,75,01,665 people.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per the state government data, 1,32,29,176 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 10,07,705 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,90,015 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 9,36,178 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,28,44 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 12,44,798 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 5,609 coronavirus positive cases and 137 fatalities, including the highest 46 in the Pune region, while 7,568 patients recovered.

With the new additions, the tally of infections and the death toll in Maharashtra rose to 63,63,442 and 1,34,201, respectively. The number of recoveries has increased to 61,59,676, leaving the state with 66,123 active cases. Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 96.8 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.01 per cent.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 02:05 PM IST