COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 4.67 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on August 6 has vaccinated 67,482 people through 482 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on August 8, inoculated 4,67,58,931 people.

As per the state government data, 1,28,72,339 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 9,37,177 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,89,504 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 9,31,512 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,26,990 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 12,27,558 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 5,508 coronavirus positive cases and 151 fatalities, taking the tally to 63,53,327 and the toll to 1,33,996, the state health department said.

A total of 4,895 patients were discharged during the day, raising the number of recoveries to 61,44,388 so far in Maharashtra, leaving the state with 71,510 active cases, it said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 96.71 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.1 per cent.

Mumbai city reported 305 cases and nine deaths on Sunday, taking the count to 7,37,497 and the death toll to 15,951.

With 1,96,307 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 4,95,68,519, the health department said in a statement.

Mumbai division reported 802 fresh cases and 25 fatalities, taking the number of infections to 16,47,692 and the toll to 34,497.

Nashik division reported 867 cases including 745 in Ahmednagar. Pune division saw 2,194 infections including 614 in Satara, 597 in Solapur, 542 in Pune district, the department said.

Kolhapur division added 1,267 cases including 473 in the Sangli district and 385 in the Kolhapur district. Aurangabad division reported 37 cases, Latur division 299, Akola division 22, and Nagpur division 20.

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra is as follows: Positive cases 63,53,328, deaths 1,33,996, recoveries 61,44,388, active cases 71,510, total tests 4,95,68,519, tests today 1,96,307.

