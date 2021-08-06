COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 4.59 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on August 5 has vaccinated 5,16,948 people through 3,611 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on August 6, inoculated 4,59,95,959 people.

As per the state government data, 12,46,28,90 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 8,36,880 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,89,058 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 9,28,036 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,25,162 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 12,16,278 got their second dose.

Maharashtra reported 6,695 new COVID-19 cases and 120 fresh deaths on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 63,36,220 and the toll to 1,33,530, a health department official said.

Seven districts out of the total 36 did not report any new case in the last 24 hours.

The official said 7,120 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recoveries to 61,24,278 and leaving Maharashtra with 74,995 active cases.

Maharashtra reported a rise in the daily COVID-19 cases, while the fatalities dropped as compared to Wednesday, when it had registered 6,126 cases and 195 deaths.

According to the official, the state has 4,46,501 people in home quarantine and 2,776 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 case recovery stands at 96.66 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.01 per cent, he said.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 4,89,62,106, of which 2,17,905 tests were done in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Significantly, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Yavatmal, Parbhani, Hingoli, and Nandurbar districts and Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Akola, Malegaon, Jalgaon and Parbhani municipal corporations did not report any new coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

The official said among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Pune region reported the highest cases at 2,577, followed by 1,771 in the Kolhapur region.

Among other regions, the Mumbai region reported 960 cases, Nashik 930, Latur 278, Aurangabad 107, Akola 43 and the Nagpur region 29.

According to the official, among the 120 fatalities, the highest deaths at 39 were reported from the Pune region, followed by 37 from the Kolhapur region.

The Mumbai region reported 21 fatalities, Nashik 14, Latur eight and the Aurangabad region reported one fatality, he said.

The Nagpur and Akola regions did not report any fresh fatality.

The official said Mumbai city witnessed 327 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, while Pune city reported 269 infections and one fatality.

Among 74,995 active cases, Pune district has the highest at 14,974, according to the officer.

Out of the total 61,24,278 recovered patients so far, the highest 10,94,256 were from Pune district, he said.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 63,36,220; new cases 6,695; total deaths 1,33,530; total recoveries 61,24,278; active cases 74,995; tests conducted so far 4,89,62,106.

(With inputs from PTI)