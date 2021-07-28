COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 4.23 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on July 27 has vaccinated 5,77,114 people through 3,463 centres.
According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on July 28, inoculated 4,23,52,467 people.
As per the state government data, 1,08,55,670 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,14,495 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.
So far, 12,86,081 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 9,04,847 of them have got their second dose.
Similarly, 21,15,092 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 11,38,402 got their second dose.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 6,258 new coronavirus cases and 254 fatalities on Tuesday, raising its overall infection tally to 62,76,057 and death toll to 1,31,859, the state health department said.
With 12,645 patients being discharged from hospitals during the day, the count of recoveries went up to 60,58,751, leaving the state with 82,082 active cases. Currently 4,98,933 people are in home quarantine and 3,456 in institutional quarantine.
The case recovery rate of the state stands at 96.54 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.01 per cent. The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 4,71,76,715 with 1,81,593 samples tested since Monday evening.
(With inputs from Agencies)
