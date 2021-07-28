COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 4.23 crore

Similarly, 21,15,092 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 11,38,402 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 6,258 new coronavirus cases and 254 fatalities on Tuesday, raising its overall infection tally to 62,76,057 and death toll to 1,31,859, the state health department said.

With 12,645 patients being discharged from hospitals during the day, the count of recoveries went up to 60,58,751, leaving the state with 82,082 active cases. Currently 4,98,933 people are in home quarantine and 3,456 in institutional quarantine.

The case recovery rate of the state stands at 96.54 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.01 per cent. The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 4,71,76,715 with 1,81,593 samples tested since Monday evening.

