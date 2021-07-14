COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 3.75 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on July 13 has vaccinated 2,65,796 people through 2,009 centres.
According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on July 14, inoculated 3,75,16,773 people.
As per the state government data, 91,57,341 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received the vaccine doses in the state till Tuesday since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.
So far, 12,82,849 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 8,69,128 of them have got their second dose.
Similarly, 21,05,869 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 9,98,488 got their second dose.
Maharashtra tops the states with a total of 3,75,16,773 inoculations followed by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, with 3,85,52,672, 2,84,94,303 and 2,70,19,251 doses respectively.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 7,243 new coronavirus cases and 196 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections to 61,72,645 and death toll to 1,26,220.
As many as 10,978 patients were discharged from hospitals since Monday evening, taking the number of recovered cases to 59,38,734. The state now has 1,04,406 active COVID-19 cases.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 96.21 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.04 per cent. With 1,96,664 tests in last 24 hours, the state has carried out 4,43,83,113 coronavirus tests so far with the positivity rate being 13.91 per cent.
(With inputs from Agencies)