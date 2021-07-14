COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 3.75 crore

As per the state government data, 91,57,341 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received the vaccine doses in the state till Tuesday since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,82,849 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 8,69,128 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,05,869 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 9,98,488 got their second dose.