COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 3.70 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on July 12 has vaccinated 4,96,049 through 3,361 centres.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on July 13, inoculated 3,70,24,796 people.

As per the state government data, 86,29,302 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose in the state, while 3,69,124 received their second dose, since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,82,421 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 8,67,021 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,03,387 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them 9,91,867 got their second dose.

Apart from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan have administered 3,76,99,060, 2,81,23,062 and 2,64,49,174 doses respectively.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 7,603 new coronavirus case and 53 fresh fatalities on Monday, taking the tally of infections to 61,65,402 and the death toll to 1,26,024, a health department official said.

The state reported a decrease in the daily COVID-19 cases and the fatalities as compared to Sunday, when it had registered 8,535 infections and 156 deaths.

The official said as many as 15,277 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 59,27,756.

The state now has 1,08,343 active COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 96.15 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.04 per cent, the official said.

According to the official, out of 4,41,86,449 COVID-19 tests done so far, 1,75,899 tests were conducted on Friday, indicating an overall positivity rate of 13.95 per cent.

The official said currently 5,82,476 people are in home quarantine and 4,654 people in institutional quarantine across the state.

Out of 1,08,343 active COVID-19 cases across the state, the highest - 16,925 - are in Pune district, followed by Thane and Mumbai at 16488 and 11106, respectively.

According to the health department, of the total 59,27,756 recovered patients, the highest number of 1034523 are from Pune district, followed by Mumbai and Thane at 699119 and 558631, respectively.

The official said Mumbai recorded 496 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 728190, while the death toll increased to 15636 with nine fresh fatalities.

He said 207 people tested positive in Pune municipal limits, pushing the tally to 498510, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8548 as no fresh fatality was reported in the city.

According to the official, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 46, 204, 28, 12 and eight new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 61,65,402; new cases 7603; total deaths 126024; recoveries 5927756; active cases 108343; total tests so far 4,41,86,449.