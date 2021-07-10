COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 3.59 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on July 9 has vaccinated 1,97,208 through 1,368 centres.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on July 10, inoculated 3,59,75,367 people.

As per the state government data, 81,55,888 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received the vaccine doses in the state since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,81,710 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 8,60,409 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,01,036 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 9,70,798 got their second dose.

Apart from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan have admistered 3,68,18,042, 2,73,53,299 and 2,61,99,594 doses respectively.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 8,992 new coronavirus cases and 200 fatalities on Friday while 10,458 patients recovered from the infection, a state health department official said.

The official said with this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state surged to 61,40,968, while the total fatalities rose to 1,25,034.

The state reported a decrease in the daily COVID-19 cases, but the fatalities rose as compared to Thursday when it had reported 9,114 new infections and 121 deaths.

The official said as many as 10,458 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 59,00,440.

The state now has 1,12,231 active cases.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 96.08 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.03 per cent, the official said.

According to the official, 4,35,65,119 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the state, including 2,14,862 tests on Friday, reflecting an overall positivity rate of 14.1 per cent.

The official said currently 6,27,243 people are in home quarantine and 4,756 people are in institutional quarantine across the state.

Out of 1,12,231 active COVID-19 cases across the state, the highest - 17,636 - are in Pune district, followed by Thane and Mumbai with 16,630 and 11,269 patients, respectively.

According to the health department, of the total 59,00,440 recovered patients, the highest - 10,31,138 - are from Pune district, followed by Mumbai and Thane with 6,97,444 and 5,57,148 cases, respectively.

Mumbai recorded 596 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 7,26,633, while the death toll increased to 15,599 with the addition of 13 fresh fatalities, the official said.

The official said 342 new cases were reported in Pune municipal limits, which took the tally to 4,97,668, while the death toll increased to 8,487 after three patients succumbed to the infection in the city.

According to the official, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 14, 227, 61, 38 and nine new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

in Mumbai Circle that includes Mumbai city as well as satellite towns, 1,863 new coronavirus cases were reported, taking the tally to 16,11,886, while 40 fresh fatalities took the death toll in the region to 32,930.

Pune Circle reported 2,721 new cases taking the tally of cases to 14,44,882, while 32 fatalities took the death toll to 26,693.

With 682 new cases and 14 deaths, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Nashik Circle rose to 8,96,011 and the death toll to 17,626.

In Kolhapur Circle, 3,083 new cases were reported, which pushed the caseload to 4,43,668, while the death toll increased to 12,287 with 59 fresh deaths.

With 52 new cases and one fatality, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur Circle increased to 7,69,580 and death toll to 13,601.

In Aurangabad Circle, 161 new cases took the case tally to 2,82,485, and the death toll increased to 6,510 with 48 new deaths.

With 289 new cases and five fatalities, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Latur Circle increased to 3,37,300 and death toll to 9,233.

Akola Circle reported 71 new cases which took the tally to 3,55,010, and the death toll climbed to 6,036 with one death, the official said.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases - 61,40,968; new cases 8,992; death toll -1,25,034; recoveries 59,00,440; active cases 1,12,231; tests so far 4,35,65,119.