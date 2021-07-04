COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 3.39 Crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on July 3 has vaccinated 8,11,542 through 4400 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on July 4, inoculated 3,39,32,085 people.

As per the state government data, 71,06,456 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received the 1st vaccine dose in the state since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,79,871 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 8,49,872 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 20,96,125 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 9,43,776 got their second dose.

Maharashtra tops the states with a total of 3,39,32,085 inoculations followed by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, with 3,26,00,346, 2,65,52,975 and 2,56,68,743 doses respectively.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 9,489 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 153 fatalities while 8,395 patients recovered, the state Health department said.

With the new additions, the tally of infections in Maharashtra reached 60,88,841 and the death toll to 1,22,724, it said in a statement.

The count of recoveries in Maharashtra now stands at 58,45,315, leaving the state with 1,17,575 active cases.

The case recovery rate in Maharashtra now stands at 96 per cent and the case fatality rate is 2.01 per cent.

With 2,24,374 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 4,23,20,880, the department said.

Mumbai reported 571 new cases and 21 deaths, which raised the total count of infections to 7,24,122 and the death toll to 15,520, it said.

Mumbai division added 1,822 cases and 65 deaths, raising the total number of cases to 16,01,128 and the fatalities to 32,250.

Nashik division reported 617 new cases including 379 in Ahmednagar district. Pune division saw 3,092 cases including 919 in Satara district and 779 in Pune city, the department said.

Kolhapur division reported 3,423 fresh cases including 1,289 in Kolhapur district. Aurangabad division reported 145 cases, Latur division 210, Akola division 92 and Nagpur division 88, it stated.

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra: Positive cases 60,88,841, deaths 1,22,724, recoveries 58,45,315, total tests 4,23,20,880, active cases 1,17,575, tests today 2,24,374

(With inputs from agencies)