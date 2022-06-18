COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.83 crore | ANI

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on June 18 has inoculated 16,83,04,509 people.

As per the state government data, 7,15,74,628 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,85,61,409 received their second dose and 4,96,003 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,73,993 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,13,89,175 received their second dose. 19,02,449 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 22,91,178 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 11,03,293 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,484 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,92,647 of them have got their second dose. 4,18,042 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,843 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,06,082 got their second dose. 5,41,029 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 4,165 new coronavirus cases, slightly fewer than previous day, and three pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

State capital Mumbai alone reported 2,255 new cases and two fatalities.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 4,255 new cases and three deaths.

The COVID-19 caseload rose to 79,27,862, and death toll reached 1,47,883.

Active cases in the state stand at 21,749. Every district in Maharashtra has now active coronavirus patients.

Besides two deaths in Mumbai, another death was recorded from Jalgaon.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.86 per cent.

As many as 3,047 patients recovered from coronavirus infection, taking the total of recovered cases to 77,58,230.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 97.86 per cent.

As many as 44,483 coronavirus tests were conducted since previous evening, which took the total of tests conducted so far in the state to 8,15,17,399.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: New Cases: 4,165; New Fatalities: three; Active cases: 21,749; New tests conducted: 44,483