COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.80 crore | PTI

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on June 15 has inoculated 16,80,91,822 people.

As per the state government data, 7,15,62,709 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,84,92,536 received their second dose and 4,64,733 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,72,754 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,13,77,104 received their second dose. 18,64,968 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 22,79,608 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 10,82,653 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,482 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,92,553 of them have got their second dose. 4,15,964 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,825 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,05,893 got their second dose. 5,35,040 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#COVID19 vaccination on June 15 in Maharashtra

95073 in 8285 sessions

Cumulative 168091822

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/KjLcUpmfcL — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) June 16, 2022

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 4,024 new coronavirus cases, a 36 per cent rise over the previous day, and two pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

Four new cases of B.A.5 variant of coronavirus were also detected in the state, it added.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 2,956 cases and four fatalities.

New B.A.5 cases were reported from Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune, and all four patients were in the age group of 19 to 36 years, the department said.

All four tested COVID-19 positive during May 26 to June 9, and their condition was stable, said the official release.

The active coronavirus caseload in the state stands at 19,261 now.