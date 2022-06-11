COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.76 crore | File

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on June 10 has inoculated 16,76,89,702 people.

As per the state government data, 7,15,40,403 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,83,65,485 received their second dose and 3,87,770 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,70,265 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,13,55,674 received their second dose. 17,92,510 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 22,52,270 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 10,39,752 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,464 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,92,247 of them have got their second dose. 4,08,027 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,773 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,05,205 got their second dose. 5,11,781 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#COVID19 vaccination on June 10 in Maharashtra

104024 in 8595 sessions

Cumulative 167689702

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 3,081 new coronavirus infections, highest in nearly four months, but zero pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

State capital Mumbai alone accounted for 1,956 new cases.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 2,813 new cases and one death.

The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 13,329.