COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.74 crore

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 13.32 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on June 8 has inoculated 16,74,81,652 people.

As per the state government data, 7,15,27,506 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,82,93,960 received their second dose and 3,58,630 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,68,896 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,13,43,345 received their second dose. 17,50,940 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 22,52,270 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 10,39,752 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,448 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,92,107 of them have got their second dose. 4,03,687 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,759 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,04,919 got their second dose. 5,00,433 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 2,701 fresh coronavirus positive cases, highest in nearly four months, and zero fatality, while the active cases increased to a little less than 10,000, the health department said.

With the fresh cases, the state's overall infection tally rose to 78,98,815 and death toll to 11,47,866.

The active cases stand at 9,806, it said.

The state had recorded 2,797 fresh cases on February 17 this year.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra had reported 1,881 coronavirus cases, a sizable increase compared to 1,036 infections reported the previous day.

Mumbai city reported 1,765 fresh infection cases on Wednesday, up from 1,242 a day ago, officials said.

