COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.66 crore

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.63 crore | PTI

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 26 has inoculated 16,66,27,106 people.

As per the state government data, 7,14,79,343 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,79,86,101 received their second dose and 2,24,495 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,64,266 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,12,92,707 received their second dose. 16,11,676 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 22,19,696 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 9,57,666 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,407 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,91,503 of them have got their second dose. 3,87,444 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,685 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,03,590 got their second dose. 4,63,527 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 536 new coronavirus infections -- the highest one-day rise in cases since March 3 -- but zero pandemic-related fatalities, the health department said.

The tally of active cases crossed the 2,500-mark, it said.

On March 3, the state had recorded 544 new infections.

The state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 78,84,865 while death toll stood unchanged at 1,47,858.

The case fatality rate in Maharashtra is 1.87 per cent.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 511 new cases and one death.

State capital Mumbai alone recorded 351 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

The number of active cases rose to 2,568.

Sangli, Dhule, Jalna, Latur, Hingoli, Akola, Buldhana, Yavatmal and Gondia districts have zero active cases.

As many as 329 COVID-19 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the tally of recovered patients to 77,34,439. The recovery rate in the state is 98.09 per cent.

As many as 28,457 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, raising the tally of tests to 8,08,41,803.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: Total cases: 78,84,865; New cases 536, Death toll (no change) 1,47,858; Active cases: 2,568; Total tests: 8,08,41,803