COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.65 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 25 has inoculated 16,65,13,544 people.

As per the state government data, 7,14,73,674 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,79,36,140 received their second dose and 2,10,064 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,63,820 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,12,84,594 received their second dose. 15,99,051 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 22,16,203 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 9,44,804 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,401 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,91,427 of them have got their second dose. 3,85,730 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,678 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,03,293 got their second dose. 4,59,665 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases at 470, the highest daily count since March 5 and more than half of them in Mumbai, while no fresh death due to the infection was registered in the state, the health department said.

With this, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 78,83,818, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,857, the department said in a bulletin.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 338 cases and one fatality.

On March 5, the state had reported 535 cases of the respiratory disease and the fresh tally of 470 was the highest in a 24-hour span since then.

The bulletin said Mumbai recorded 295 cases in the last 24 hours -- the highest daily count since February 12 when the state capital had reported 349 infections.

Sangli, Kolhpaur, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalna, Latur, Hingoli, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara and Gondia districts have zero active cases as on date, the department said.

It said 334 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number to 77,33,786 and leaving the state with 2,175 active cases.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.10 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.87 per cent, the bulletin said.

It said 25,400 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the number of swab samples examined so far in the state to 8,07,85,805.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases: 78,83,818; new cases 470; death toll 1,47,857; recoveries 77,33,786; active cases 2,175; total tests: 8,07,85,805.

