COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.64 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 24 has inoculated 16,64,03,641 people.

As per the state government data, 7,14,71,036 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,79,11,579 received their second dose and 2,05,582 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,63,565 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,12,80,895 received their second dose. 15,93,358 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 22,14,067 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 9,37,250 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,397 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,91,379 of them have got their second dose. 3,84,939 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,665 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,03,023 got their second dose. 4,56,090 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 338 COVID-19 cases, the highest since March 9, taking the tally in the state to 78,83,348, while one death put the toll at 1,47,857, an official said.

The addition to the tally on March 9 was 359, while it was 208 on Monday, the official pointed out.

Mumbai accounted for 218 of the new cases, while the lone death was reported in Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation limits in Thane district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

So far, 77,33,452 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 276 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with 2,039 active cases.

State health department data showed that Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalna, Latur Hingoli, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Wardha and Gondia had no active case at present.

It also revealed that the recovery rate was 98. 10 per cent, the fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent, while the number of coronavirus tests carried out in the state increased by 37,782 in the last 24 hours to reach 8,07,60,405.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra: Cases: 78,83,348; Fatality: 1,47,857; Active cases: 2,039; Tests: 8,07,60,405.