COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.62 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 19 has inoculated 16,62,25,313 people.

As per the state government data, 7,14,59,197 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,78,07,883 received their second dose and 1,81,154 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,62,652 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,12,64,083 received their second dose. 15,66,183 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 22,06,053 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 9,08,076 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,393 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,91,172 of them have got their second dose. 3,81,173 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,652 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,02,688 got their second dose. 4,49,954 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#Covid_19 vaccination on May 19 in Maharashtra

61638 in 7250 sessions

Cumulative 166225313

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/xL7w40vnah — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) May 20, 2022

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 316 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest daily count since March 12, but no new fatality linked to the infection, while the active tally crossed the 1,700-mark, the health department said.

Mumbai alone recorded 223 coronavirus cases, making a major contribution in the state tally in the last 24 hours.

With this, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 78,81,858, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,856, the department said in a bulletin.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 307 cases and one fatality due to the respiratory illness.

The state had registered 324 cases on March 12.

Satara, Sangli, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalna, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Akola, Buldhana and Gondia districts have zero active cases.

The bulletin said 201 coronavirus patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 77,32,282 and pushing up the tally of active cases to 1,720.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 98.10 per cent.

It said 28,499 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours, taking the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the state to 8,06,48,987.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 12:50 PM IST