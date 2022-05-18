COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.61 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 17 has inoculated 16,61,00,417 people.

As per the state government data, 7,14,52,368 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,77,48,730 received their second dose and 1,73,957 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,62,066 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,12,54,635 received their second dose. 15,52,593 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 22,01,175 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 8,90,794 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,387 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,91,024 of them have got their second dose. 3,79,310 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,648 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,02,420 got their second dose. 4,46,310 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 266 new coronavirus infections, more than double the 129 cases recorded a day earlier, taking the infection tally of the state to 78,81,235.

With no fatality reported on account of the pandemic, the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,855 for the second consecutive day, a health department official said.

Mumbai accounted for 158 of the new cases.

So far, 77,31,829 persons have recovered in the state including 241 since previous evening.

Maharashtra's active caseload is now 1,551, up from 1,526 on Monday.

There are no actives cases at present in the districts of Satara, Sangli, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalna, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Akola, Buldhana, Bhandara and Gondia.

The COVID-19 death rate in the state is 1.87 per cent.

The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state rose to 8,05,72,867, including 20,857 conducted since previous evening.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures for the day: New cases: 266; Fatality: 0; Active cases: 1,551; Tests conducted: 20,857.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 10:49 AM IST