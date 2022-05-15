COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.60 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 15 has inoculated 16,60,02,203 people.

As per the state government data, 7,14,47,126 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,77,04,074 received their second dose and 1,63,845 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,61,602 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,12,47,547 received their second dose. 15,40,113 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 21,98,236 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 8,80,285 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,382 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,90,966 of them have got their second dose. 3,77,781 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,640 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,02,198 got their second dose. 4,43,408 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 248 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related death, the state health department said.

The lone death was reported in Mumbai.

The caseload in the state rose to 78,80,585 and death toll reached 1,47,854.

On Friday, Maharashtra had reported 263 cases and one fatality.

As many as 263 patients recovered during the day. So far 77,31,292 patients have recovered from the infection in Maharashtra.

The state has 1,439 active cases now.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region -- comprising Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar and other adjoining areas -- recorded 170 new cases, including 131 in the country's financial capital alone.

The Pune division -- covering Pune, Satara and Solapur districts -- witnessed 63 fresh cases.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is 98.11 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent.

As many as 28,032 coronavirus tests were conducted since Friday evening, taking the total of tests conducted so far to 8,05,37,502.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 248; New deaths: one; Active cases: 1,439; New tests conducted: 28,032.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 11:20 AM IST