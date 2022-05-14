COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.59 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 13 has inoculated 16,59,33,439 people.

As per the state government data, 7,14,43,335 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,76,73,970 received their second dose and 1,56,505 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,61,339 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,12,42,809 received their second dose. 15,33,520 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 21,94,987 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 8,71,010 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,378 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,90,928 of them have got their second dose. 3,76,702 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,636 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,01,949 got their second dose. 4,41,371 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 263 new coronavirus infections and two pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

The state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 78,80,337 and death toll reached 1,47,853.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 231 new cases and one fatality.

Mumbai recorded 155 new cases and one death on Friday. Another fatality was reported from neighbouring Thane district.

The case fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 1.87 per cent.

The state has 1,455 active cases now.

The districts of Nandurbar, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Akola, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli have zero active cases.

As many as 240 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the tally of recovered patients to 77,31,029. The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.11 per cent.

As many as 28,541 coronavirus tests were conducted since Thursday evening, taking the total of tests conducted so far to 8,05,09,470.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 263; New deaths: two; Active cases: 1,455; Tests conducted: 28,541.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 12:04 PM IST