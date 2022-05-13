COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.58 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 13 has inoculated 16,58,65,780 people.

As per the state government data, 7,14,39,446 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,76,41,415 received their second dose and 1,53,346 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,61,017 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,12,37,338 received their second dose. 15,26,857 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 21,91,933 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 8,61,908 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,377 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,90,724 of them have got their second dose. 3,75,786 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,632 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,01,725 got their second dose. 4,39,276 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 231 fresh coronavirus cases, more than half of them from Mumbai, and one more death linked to the infection, the state health department said.

With this, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 78,80,074, while the death toll increased to 1,47,851, the department said in a bulletin.

Mumbai recorded 139 cases in the last 24 hours, accounting for more than 50 per cent of the new patients in the state.

The state's sole death due to the respiratory disease in the day was reported from Solapur district.

Maharashtra's coronavirus fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.11 per cent.

Ratnagiri, Sangli, Nandurbar, Aurangabad, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli districts have zero active cases, the bulletin said.

It said 208 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 77,30,789 and leaving the state with 1,434 active cases.

The health department said 28,191 coronavirus tests were conducted during the day, pushing up their total count in the state to 8,04,80,929.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 10:26 AM IST