COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.57 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 11 has inoculated 16,57,92,678 people.

As per the state government data, 7,14,35,573 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,76,06,403 received their second dose and 1,50,852 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,60,723 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,12,31,203 received their second dose. 15,20,400 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 2188,309 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 8,34,703 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,371 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,90,691 of them have got their second dose. 3,74,966 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,628 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,01,567 got their second dose. 4,37,612 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 221 fresh coronavirus cases and one new fatality linked to the respiratory disease, the health department said.

With this, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 78,79,843, while the death toll increased to 1,47,850, it said.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 223 cases and two fatalities.

Mumbai reported 124 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the department said, accounting for more than 50 per cent of the fresh infections in the state.

The sole coronavirus-linked death was reported in Thane district, it said.

The state's coronavirus fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent.

Ratnagiri, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Latur, Akola, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli districts have zero active cases, the department said.

It said 211 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 77,30,581 and leaving the state with 1,412 active cases.

The health department said 30,420 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, pushing up the number of swab samples examined so far to 8,04,52,738

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 03:59 PM IST