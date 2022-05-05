COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.52 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 4 has inoculated 16,52,43,719 people.

As per the state government data, 71,405,953 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,73,60,315 received their second dose and 1,26,770 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,58,408 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,11,90,945 received their second dose. 14,69,578 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 21,58,121 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 7,45,619 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,355 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,90,203 of them have got their second dose. 3,68,396 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,602 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,00,113 got their second dose. 4,24,341 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#Covid_19 vaccination on May 4 in Maharashtra

99819 in 7610 sessions

Cumulative 165243719

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/aDU9X7Q4PY — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) May 5, 2022

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 188 fresh coronavirus positive cases, but did not report any fatality linked to the infection, the health department said.

With fresh cases, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 78,78,363, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,845.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 182 cases and one fatality.

Mumbai reported 117 fresh cases of the infection during the day.

There are 1,049 active cases in the state, but Sangli, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Beed, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Amravati, Akola, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia district do not have any active case.

The state's COVID-19 fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent.

The health department said that 166 patients recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recovery count to 77,29,469. The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.11 per cent.

It said that 20,168 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests conducted in the state to 8,02,70,696.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases: 78,78,363; new cases: 188; fatalities: 1,47,845; active cases: 1,049; tests conducted so far: 8,02,70,696.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Mumbai: Supreme Court to hear case on waste water on July 19

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 10:14 AM IST