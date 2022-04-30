COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.47 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on April 29 has inoculated 16,47,79,270 people.

As per the state government data, 7,13,85,735 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,72,14,737 received their second dose and 96,640 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,57,229 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,11,71,292 received their second dose. 14,28,772 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 21,11,384 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 6,06,586 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,332 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 12,95,332 of them have got their second dose. 3,59,102 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,551 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,98,570 got their second dose. 4,01,718 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra reported 148 new coronavirus infections and two pandemic-related fatalities on Friday, which took its caseload to 78,77,577 and death toll to 1,47,842, a health department report said.

The state witnessed a slight dip in new cases as compared to Thursday when it had reported 165 new cases and two fatalities.

There are 979 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra now, including 587 in Mumbai and 216 in Pune district.

Out of 36 districts,13 districts including Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara have zero active cases.

The tally of recoveries rose to 77, 28,756 with 128 patients recovering since previous evening.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is now 98.11 per cent and case fatality rate is 1.87 per cent.

Of 148 new COVID-19 cases, the highest 104 cases were reported from the Mumbai division, followed by Pune division (32), Nagpur division (3), Nashik division (3), Kolhapur division (2), Aurangabad division (2), Latur division (1) and Akola division (1).

As many as 93 new infections were reported from Mumbai city.

Only Pune and Akola divisions reported a death each.

With 24,536 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,01,61,150.

Maharashtra's positivity rate is 0.006 per cent.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,77,577; New cases 148; Death toll 1,47,842; Total recoveries 77,28,756; Active cases 979; Total tests 8,01,61,150.

