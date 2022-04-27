COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.42 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on April 26 has inoculated 16,42,19,240 people.

As per the state government data, 7,13,62,245 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,70,91,173 received their second dose and 79,641 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,55,901 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,11,57,699 received their second dose. 13,86,933 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 20,38,692 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 3,59,322 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,329 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,89,298 of them have got their second dose. 3,57,433 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,540 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,98,447 got their second dose. 3,97,587 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#Covid_19 vaccination on April 26 in Maharashtra

171503 in 8359 sessions

Cumulative 164219240

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/wWzQSTXNZM — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) April 27, 2022

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 153 new coronavirus infections including 102 in Mumbai alone, the health department said here.

The state also recorded four pandemic-related fatalities.

The coronavirus caseload of the state rose to 78,77,078 and death toll reached 1,47,838.

With 102 new infections coming to light in the state capital on Tuesday, Mumbai recorded its highest one-day rise after February 27, the city civic body said.

Three COVID-19 deaths were reported in neighbouring Thane city and one in Beed.

The state's COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent.

Maharashtra now has 943 active cases.

The districts of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Satara, Nandurbar, Latur, Washim, Osmanabad, Bhandara and Chandrapur have no active cases.

As many as 135 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the total of recovered patients in the state to 77,28,297. The recovery rate stands at 98.11 per cent.

With 22,024 samples tested since previous evening, the total of tests conducted in the state rose to 8,00,82,006.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: New cases: 153; New deaths: 4; Active cases: 943; Tests conducted: 22,024.

