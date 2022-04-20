COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.33 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on April 16 has inoculated 16,33,42,666 people.

As per the state government data, 7,13,22,717 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,68,82,729 received their second dose and 41,149 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,53,622 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,11,33,069 received their second dose. 13,11,22,994 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 18,96,181 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 42,959 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,310 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,88,978 of them have got their second dose. 3,47,855 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,515 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,97,709 got their second dose. 3,77,879 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Centre advised Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Mizoram to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action, if required, in the areas of concern to control any emerging spread of the coronavirus.

As these states and the Union Territory of Delhi are reporting a higher contribution to India's COVID-19 caseload and a higher positivity rate, the Centre advised them to focus on monitoring clusters of new cases and containment efforts for curbing the spread of the infection as well as on vaccination of the eligible population, including primary vaccination and administration of precaution doses.



Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday, April 19, recorded 137 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 660. Besides, 3 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,47,830.

108 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,27,551. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 105 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 4 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 25 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 0 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 1 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 2 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 0 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 0 fresh cases.

