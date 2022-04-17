COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.31 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on April 16 has inoculated 16,31,02,983 people.

As per the state government data, 7,13,08,169 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,67,99,127 received their second dose and 30,252 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Similarly, 1,33,52,479 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,11,22,040 received their second dose. 12,83,618 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 18,52,008 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 7,079 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,303 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,88,879 of them have got their second dose. 3,44,840 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,504 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,97,529 got their second dose. 3,72,156 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 98 new coronavirus infections but no pandemic-related deaths.

The day before the state had reported 69 infections and one death. The state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 78,75,718 on Saturday, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,827.

As many as 19,518 coronavirus tests were conducted during the day, taking the total of tests done so far to 7,98,44,767. There are 626 active cases in Maharashtra now. The recovery rate is 98.12 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 1.87 per cent.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 01:15 PM IST