COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.22 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on April 7 has inoculated 16,22,73,915 people.

As per the state government data, 4,90,43,967 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,83,14,867 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 133,48,053 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,10,76,509 received their second dose. 12,01,365 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 38,13,596 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 24,83,623 have received their second.

As many as 16,25,200 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,281 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,88,333 of them have got their second dose. 3,35,538 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,477 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,96,561 got their second dose. 3,58,609 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 128 fresh coronavirus cases and six deaths linked to the infection, while 159 more patients recovered from the disease, the health department said.

With fresh additions, the state's COVID-19 tally reached 78,74,818, while the death toll rose to 1,47,806, the department said in a bulletin.

On Wednesday, the state recorded 108 cases and seven fatalities.

Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Hingoli, Nanded, Bhandara, Gondia and Chandrapur districts have zero active cases.

The bulletin said 159 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number to 77,26,184 and leaving the state with 828 active cases.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 98.11 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.87 per cent.

Mumbai recorded 41 coronavirus cases and one fatality, the department said.

Rural parts of Pune district recorded four fatalities, while one patient succumbed to the infection in municipal limits, the bulletin said.

It said 38,137 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing their overall count to 7,96,09,229.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 78,74,818; fresh cases: 128; death toll 1,47,806; recoveries 77,26,184; active cases 828; total tests 7,96,09,229.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 12:48 PM IST