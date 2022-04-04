COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.16 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on April 3 has inoculated 16,16,73,731 people.

As per the state government data, 4,90,18,350 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,81,39,485 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,43,943 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,10,38,758 received their second dose. 11,50,889 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 37,88,137 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 37,88,137 have received their second.

As many as 14,49,199 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,263 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,87,950 of them have got their second dose. 3,31,462 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,444 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,95,779 got their second dose. 3,53,667 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday, April 3, recorded 117 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 921. Besides, 2 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,789.

131 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,25,684. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 42 new cases.

