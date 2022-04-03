COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.16 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on April 2 has inoculated 16,16,63,360 people.

As per the state government data, 4,90,17,501 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,81,34,512 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,43,812 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,10,37,617 received their second dose. 11,50,055 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 37,88,007 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 24,36,242 have received their second.

As many as 14,48,555 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,263 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,87,945 of them have got their second dose. 3,31,402 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,444 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,95,754 got their second dose. 3,53,599 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 130 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the tally to 78,74,277 and the toll to 1,47,787.

So far, 77,25,553 people have been discharged post recovery, including 102 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with 937 active cases.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.11 per cent, while the examination of 32,707 samples in the last 24 hours had taken the overall number of tests to 7,94,53,522.

Total cases 78,74,277; fresh cases: 130; death toll 1,47,787; recoveries 77,25,553; active cases 937; total tests 7,94,53,522.

