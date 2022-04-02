COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.16 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on April 1 has inoculated 16,16,36,535 people.

As per the state government data, 4,90,15,607 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,81,24,325 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,43,529 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 110,35,323 received their second dose. 11,48,480 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 37,87,395 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 24,34,568 have received their second.

As many as 14,43,821 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,263 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,87,927 of them have got their second dose. 3,31,251 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,441 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,95,675 got their second dose. 3,53,423 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Friday reported 123 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the tally to 78,41,147 and the toll to 1,47,785, an official said.

The deaths took place in Malegaon and Buldhana, he added.

So far, 77,25,451 people have been discharged post recovery, including 112 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with 911 active cases, the official said.

He pointed out that Nandurbar, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Akola, Washim, Yavatmal and Gondia districts had zero active cases.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.11 per cent, while the examination of 36,174 samples in the last 24 hours had taken the overall number of tests to 7,94,20,815.

Total cases 78,41,147; fresh cases: 123; death toll 1,47,785; recoveries 77,25,451; active cases 911; total tests 7,94,20,815.

