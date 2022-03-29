COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.05 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on March 28 has inoculated 16,05,83,837 people.

As per the state government data, 4,89,42,812 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,78,68,142 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,28,909 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,09,81,184 received their second dose. 11,06,314 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 37,46,880 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 23,84,045 have received their second.

As many as 10,19,073 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,236 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,87,327 of them have got their second dose. 3,26,775 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,397 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,94,392 got their second dose. 3,47,585 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 110 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality, taking the tally of infections to 78,73,619, the state health department said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,780, a health department report said.

On Sunday, Maharashtra had logged 140 coronavirus cases and one fatality.

Maharashtra is now left with 964 active cases in a total of 35 districts. Yavatmal, Washim and Hingoli districts have zero active cases, as per the report.

While the number of active cases in 23 districts is in a single digit, Ratnagiri, Nandurbar, Wardha, Jalna and Gondia districts each have only a single active case, it said.

With 72 patients discharged after COVID-19 treatment in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 77,24,875.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate is 98.11 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.87 per cent. The positivity rate jumped to 0.006 per cent from 0.004 per cent recorded a day before.

Of the 110 new cases, the highest 62 cases are reported from the Mumbai circle including the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), followed by Pune (24 cases), Nashik (10), Aurangabad (8), Latur (4), Nagpur (2), and Akola circle (1), the department said.

Significantly, the Kolhapur circle that includes Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Sangali districts along with Kolhapur and Sangali municipal limits reported zero coronavirus infections in the last 24-hours.

A total of 50 new infections were reported from the Mumbai city limits.

As many as 14 municipal corporations and 25 districts in Maharashtra did not log new COVID-19 cases. Also, none of the eight administrative circles reported any fresh COVID-19 fatality in this period (the last 24 hours), the report said.

With 24,379 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 7,92,74,099.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,73,619, fresh cases 110, death toll 1,47,780, recoveries 77,24,875, active cases 94, total tests 7,92,74,099.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 02:03 PM IST