COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.03 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on March 26 has inoculated 16,03,18,251 people.

As per the state government data, 4,89,20,772 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,77,80,468 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,24,557 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,09,63,060 received their second dose. 10,91,052 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 37,40,759 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 23,73,748 have received their second.

As many as 9,50,330 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,227 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,87,146 of them have got their second dose. 3,25,405 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,388 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,93,979 got their second dose. 3,45,871 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 138 new COVID-19 cases but no pandemic-related death, the state health department said.

On Friday, the state had recorded 275 cases and two deaths.

The caseload in the state rose to 78,73,369, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,779.

With 137 people recovering during the day, the tally of recovered patients rose to 77,24,697.

There are now 893 active cases in Maharashtra.

As many as 16 districts and 14 municipal corporations did not report fresh cases.

The fatality rate in the state was 1.87 per cent while the recovery rate stood at 98.11 percent.

The tally of coronavirus tests carried out in the state rose to 7,92,08,961 with 52,959 samples tested since previous evening.

The Mumbai administrative circle, which comprises the country's financial capital and adjoining metropolitan region, saw 55 new cases, followed by 40 in Pune circle, 23 in Nashik circle, six each in Akola and Aurangabad circles, five in Nagpur circle, two in Kolhapur circle and one in Latur circle.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: Positive cases 78,73,369; fresh cases 138; death toll 1,47,779; total recoveries 77,24,697; active cases 893, total tests 7,92,08,961.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 02:37 PM IST