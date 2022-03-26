COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on March 25 has inoculated 16,00,87,115 people.

As per the state government data, 4,89,02,216 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,77,16,645 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,20,367 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,09,51,007 received their second dose. 10,78,944 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 37,32,632 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 23,62,590 have received their second.

As many as 8,73,841 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,221 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,87,013 of them have got their second dose. 3,23,956 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,379 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,93,778 got their second dose. 3,44,163 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 275 new coronavirus infections and two pandemic-related deaths, taking the caseload to 78,73,231 and death toll to 1,47,779.

On Thursday, the state had logged 139 new cases and three deaths.

Though only two fresh fatalities were reported during the day, the cumulative death toll in the state increased to 1,47,779 from 1,43,772 due to reconciliation of data, the state health department said.

The reconciliation exercise was carried out following the Supreme Court's directive about giving compensation of Rs 50,000 to the families of those who died due to COVID-19 as well as those who had contracted infection but died due to some other ailment, it said.

"We have merged Covid deaths and deaths of Covid positive patients who died due to other causes in the total death tally instead of segregating it," the official release said.

As many as 16 districts and 13 municipal corporations in Maharashtra did not report fresh cases.

The coastal Palghar district, on the other hand, reported the highest 133 new COVID-19 cases.

With 346 patients recovering, the total of recovered cases increased to 77,24,560.

There are only 892 active patients in the state now.

Coronavirus case fatality rate is 1.87 per cent while the recovery rate is 98.11 per cent.

With 42,217 new coronavirus tests conducted since previous evening, tally of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,91,56,002.

Positivity rate jumped to 0.006 per cent from 0.003 per cent a day before.

The Mumbai circle, which includes Mumbai city and most parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, recorded 183 new cases, followed by Pune circle (40), Nashik circle (24), Akola circle (9), Nagpur circle (6), Kolhapur circle (5), Latur circle (4) and Aurangabad circle (4).

Only Nashik and Pune circles reported a death each.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: Positive cases 78,73,231; fresh cases 275; death toll 1,47,779; recoveries 77,24,560; active cases 892, total tests 7,91,56,002.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Central Railway to operate special traffic block on March 27

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 03:07 PM IST