COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.94 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on March 22 has inoculated 15,94,29,466 people.

As per the state government data, 4,88,76,692 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,75,71,994 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,15,361 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,09,21,517 received their second dose. 10,58,738 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 37,11,804 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 23,33,235 have received their second.

As many as 5,42,120 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,206 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,86,749 of them have got their second dose. 3,21,197 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,364 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,93,180 got their second dose. 3,40,885 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 149 new cases of coronavirus and two fresh deaths linked to the infection, while 222 more patients were discharged following recovery, the state heath department said.

With this, the overall COVID-19 count in the state rose to 78,72,817, while the death toll increased to 1,43,769, the department said in a bulletin.

On Tuesday, the state had logged 156 coronavirus cases, but zero fatalities.

In Maharashtra, 19 districts and 13 municipal corporations did not report any fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Mumbai reported the highest COVID-19 cases among the cities at 46.

As per the bulletin, the number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 77,23,959 after 222 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,084.

The coronavirus fatality rate in the state was 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 98.11 per cent, the department said.

With 42,799 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of swab samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,90,68,319, it said.

Maharashtra's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.003 per cent.

The Mumbai circle recorded 68 new cases, followed by Pune (30), Nashik (21), Akola (9), Latur (5), Nagpur (8), Aurangabad (7), Latur (3) and the Kolhapur circle (3), the bulletin said.

Of the eight administrative circles, only Mumbai circle, that includes the city and its satellite towns, reported fresh fatalities (two).

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,72,817; fresh cases 149; death toll 1,43,769; recoveries 77,23,959; active cases 1,084, total tests 7,90,68,319.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 03:03 PM IST