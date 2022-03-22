COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.87 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on March 21 has inoculated 15,87,31,980 people.

As per the state government data, 4,88,54,028 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,74,27,444 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,10,960 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,08,94,179 received their second dose. 10,35,783 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 36,92,927 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 23,00,925 have received their second.

As many as 1,66,094 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,192 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,86,452 of them have got their second dose. 3,18,574 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,340 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,92,698 got their second dose. 3,37,617 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#Covid_19 vaccination on March 21 in Maharashtra

245317 in 9867 sessions

Cumulative 158731980

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/YOqHEE0jL6 — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) March 22, 2022

Maharashtra on Monday reported 99 new COVID-19 cases, but no fresh fatalities linked to the infection, while 180 more patients were discharged following recovery, leaving the state with an active tally of less than 1,300, the heath department said.

The state logged 99 fresh coronavirus cases, but zero fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall COVID-19 tally to 78,72,512, while the toll remained unchanged at 1,43,767, the heath department said in a bulletin.

As many as 24 districts and 14 of the 27 municipal corporations (which include Mumbai) did not report any COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin.

Mumbai city reported 28 new coronavirus cases.

On Saturday, Maharashtra had witnessed 97 COVID-19 cases and one fatality, while the state had recorded 113 infections and only one death linked to the infection on Sunday.

The number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 77,23,468 after 180 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 1,273 active cases, the bulletin said.

The coronavirus fatality rate in the state was 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 98.11 per cent.

With 34,655 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of swab samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,89,86,970, the department said.

Maharashtra's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.002 per cent, it said.

The Mumbai administrative circle recorded 36 new cases, followed by Pune (31), Nashik (14) and the Kolhapur circle (10). Aurangabad, Latur, Nagpur and Akola circles reported just two new cases each.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,72,512; fresh cases 99; death toll 1,43,767; recoveries 77,23,468; active cases 1,273 , total tests 7,89,86,970.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 12:19 PM IST